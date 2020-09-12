BDB First Wiseman for MT4

5

Bearish/Bullish divergent bar.

One of the signals of the "Trade Chaos" system of Bill Williams. (First wiseman)
When bar moving away from the  "Alligator" indicator and there is divergence on the Awesome Oscillator indicator, it shows a potential point of movement change.
It is based on the opening/closing of the bar, the position relative to the previous ones, the Alligator and AO.
When trading, the entrance is at the breakthrough of the bar(short trade - low of bar, long trade high of bar), and stop loss is placed at the extreme point of the bar.
For more effective development of the system, read and see the materials of Bill Williams.

In the settings you can choose the color and Characters of Wingdings.


Reviews 1
1akbj7
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1akbj7 2020.09.20 06:32 
 

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5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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BDB First Wiseman
Sergey Chepurnykh
Indicators
Bearish/Bullish divergent bar . One of the signals of the "Trade Chaos" system of Bill Williams. (First wiseman) When bar moving away from the  "Alligator" indicator and there is divergence on the Awesome Oscillator indicator, it shows a potential point of movement change. It is based on the opening/closing of the bar, the position relative to the previous ones, the Alligator and AO. When trading, the entrance is at the breakthrough of the bar(short trade - low of bar, long trade high of bar), a
Swap Spread Time
Sergey Chepurnykh
4 (2)
Utilities
Convenient information line on the chart. Displays the cost of the point depending on the selected volume (selection in the settings) Displays a swap of short and long trades depending on the selected volume. Shows a triple swap and indicates the day of the week on which it is charged Displays the current spread for the current instrument Displays the remaining time until the next bar on the current timeframe.       In the settings you can choose the color, font size, placement and volume.
FREE
Symbol Decripter
Sergey Chepurnykh
Utilities
Shows the full name of the symbol on the chart. Especially relevant for Stocks, CFDs, Indices and Futures. Also, when you press "right"(cifre 6) on the NumPad, an "Alert" is issued, from which you can copy the name in the "Experts" column and use, for example, to search for additional information about the company. In the settings you can select the color, placement and font size.
FREE
SQUAT Bar BW for MT4
Sergey Chepurnykh
Indicators
Squat bar. One of the signals of the "Trade Chaos" system of Bill Williams. It is calculated based on the difference in price changes and tick volume. Strengthens the signal of the "Bearish/Bullish Divergent Bar (First Wiseman)" if it coincides with it or is nearby. Tested in comparison with the original program "Investor's Dream". For more effective development of the system, read and see the materials of Bill Williams. In the settings you can choose the color and width of bar. (Width: 3-if
SQUAT Bar BW
Sergey Chepurnykh
Indicators
Squat bar. One of the signals of the "Trade Chaos" system of Bill Williams. It is calculated based on the difference in price changes and tick volume. Strengthens the signal of the "Bearish/Bullish Divergent Bar (First Wiseman)" if it coincides with it or is nearby. Tested in comparison with the original program "Investor's Dream". For more effective development of the system, read and see the materials of Bill Williams. In the settings you can choose the color of bar.
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1akbj7
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1akbj7 2020.09.20 06:32 
 

💯😎😎😎

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