ProjectX Ultra (Multi-TF ATR + Smart Grid)

100 USD

Buy: 100 USD

Rent:

For 1 month: 60 USD

Free demo download

Demo downloaded: 0

Published: 17 July 2026

Current version: 1.0

Overview

ProjectX Ultra is an intelligent multi-currency Expert Advisor, specifically optimized for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. Unlike many competitors, the robot uses a unique entry filtering system based on impulsive candlestick signals (1-candle and 3-candle patterns) and multi-level protection of the averaging grid using ATR indicators.

Key Feature: The "Multi-TF Smart Shield" module analyzes ATR from multiple timeframes to pause averaging during high volatility or trend breakouts, protecting the deposit from prolonged drawdowns.

Key Features

Smart Shield System : Blocks averaging when fast and slow ATR cross on multiple timeframes.

Impulse ATR Filter : Prohibits entry against strong directional movements (separate settings for Buy and Sell).

Dynamic Averaging Step : Calculates a safe distance based on the ATR indicator (supports Multi-TF for BUY and Single-TF for SELL).

Distance-Based Progressive Lot : Lot size depends not on the order number in the grid, but on the actual distance to the current price.

News Filter : Built-in parsing of the MQL5 economic calendar, blocking trading before important USD news.

DXY Filter (Dollar Index) : Correlation with EURUSD to block BUY when the dollar is strong and SELL when it is weak.

Control Panel : Fully switchable (Russian/English) glass panel with manual close buttons, time control toggle, and drawdown monitoring.

Built-in Martingale System (optional, customizable lot multiplier separately for Buy and Sell).

Price: $100 (until 01.08.2026) **5 purchases left before the price increases to $150!**

Recommended Settings

Parameter Recommendation XAUUSD Timeframe M5 (built-in, independent of chart) Currency Pairs Timeframe H1 (requires changing the WorkTimeframe parameter) Recommended Pairs GBPCAD, EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURJPY Recommended Metals XAUUSD (priority optimization) Settings for Gold Default (standard) Settings for Currencies H1 set files required (reduce martingale steps) Initial Lot 0.01 for cent/micro accounts (first 2-3 weeks) Maximum Spread Set a limit of 50 (default) to avoid trading during high spread periods Important: Use different Magic Numbers for each currency pair to avoid order conflicts.

System Setup

News Filter

To activate the news filter:

Open Tools → Options. Go to the Expert Advisors tab. Enable the option Allow WebRequest for listed URL. Add the link: http://ec.forexprostools.com/ (the terminal's internal calendar is used). Click OK.

DXY Filter

The advisor analyzes the dollar index trend in real-time via a moving average on the EURUSD pair. A DXY line is displayed on the chart for visual control. The filter automatically blocks BUY trades if the dollar is strengthening (DXY line up) and SELL trades if the dollar is weakening.

Control Panel

CLOSE ALL + LOCK : Closes all positions and locks trading until pressed again.

CLOSE BUY / CLOSE SELL : Force closes only buys or sells.

TIME ON/OFF: Quickly switch between scheduled trading and 24/7 mode.

Support

Discussion and settings files: Join the MQL5 chat

Private group for buyers: After purchasing, write to me and I will provide access to a private chat with strategy discussions and new set files.

Additional Features

Martingale — optional, configurable with separate multipliers for Buy and Sell.

Dynamic Lot — two modes: fixed or percentage of the deposit.

Cent Account — full support (automatic data conversion in the panel).

Friday Block — prohibits opening new orders after the specified GMT hour.

Download ProjectX Ultra and start automated gold trading today!