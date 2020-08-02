Price Action Candle
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 20 September 2020
Hello trader,
I'm a fan of Price Action and i coded my indicator named Price Action Candle.
May be future it is a paid version that can be get alert by mobile phone or telegram.
This indicator can show you three type candles as: PinBar, Inside Bar and Fakey. You can setup more option for other candle: Engulfing
Feel free to contact me in a private message or via telegram @spotXXX
Thanks and happy trading!
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