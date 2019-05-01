NTZ Box Breakout

This indicator was specially developed to support the powerful day trading strategy described in the book "The Price in Time".

The NTZ BOXindicator automatically creates:

The Day separators

The No Trading Zone divided with the Green Box, the Peach Box and the Turqoise Box

Extensions of the long and short Take Profit levels

The Yellow Box to display the range of the Asian session

The Money Manager for a perfect Position Sizing calculated on your risk percentage

Using the NTZ BOX indicator will enable you to have your trading plan ready when London opens and thanks to the history display function you can perform your backtests by quickly and accurately applying the Trade Management Models 1-2-3 described in The Price in Time strategy.

Customize the first 3 parameters:

Days to Process: Select the number of days you want them to be processed and analyze what the market has done in the past days.

GMT: Select the GMT of your Broker and the indicator will automatically synchronize the Boxes.

Take Profit Number: Choose the number of Take Profits you want to display on the chart.

Viewing the spread:

You can choose to view the spread at the ends of the NTZ areain order to optimize your revenue by placing orders after the spread.

Money Manager:

Enter your risk percentage and the Money Manager will give you the values described below:

Your equity value is always up to date

Selected risk percentage

Total currency loss

Long entry level

Stop loss level

Size of the long entry position

Short entry level

Stop loss level

Size of the short entry position

Box of the Asian session

Asian Session Color: Choose the color of the Asian session box.

Asian Allowed Range (Pips):

The Asian session box is set to a maximum range of 50 pips, however, you can change this value in order to better adapt the NTZ BOX indicator to the volatility of each currency pair.

If the price movement of the Asian session is too big and exceeds 50 pips (or the maximum value we have chosen) the box becomes red, warning us that it is not advisable to trade.

Green Box (NTZ Range)

Green Box NTZ Range Color: It is possible to customize the color of the green box.

NTZ Area Minimum Range (Pips): It is possible to change the minimum value of the NTZ area range.

NTZ Area Maximum Range (Pips): It is possible to change the maximum value of the NTZ area range.

The values of the green box range (NTZ Area) are preset at 10 and 30 pips in relation to what is described in the The Price in Time strategy; however, it is possible to modify these values in order to better adapt the NTZ BOX indicator to the volatility of each single currency pair.

If an NTZ areawith a range greater or lesser to the preset values is created the green box becomes red warning us that it is not advisable to trade.

Customize the appearance of the indicator:

It is possible to change the colours of NTZ boxes, Take Profit boxes and Money Manager for a completely personalized visual impact.





If you want to learn a high profitability trading strategy that allows you to become a profitable trader, click the link below and get your copy of "The Price in Time" book!

CLICK HERE ----- THE PRICE IN TIME BOOK -------