Multiple RSI With Button

Description:

This code implements a trading strategy using multiple RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators from different timeframes. The user can enable or disable the use of RSI values for specific timeframes by setting boolean variables (RSI_M5, RSI_M15, RSI_M30, RSI_H1, RSI_H4) to true or false. 

RSI_M5 = true

RSI_M15 = true

RSI_M30 = false

RSI_H1 = false

RSI_H4 = false

In this case, the strategy will only trigger buy/sell signals based on the conditions for M5 and M15, ignoring the other timeframes. The buy or sell orders are placed only if both conditions for M5 and M15 are satisfied.



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    Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
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    Rsi M15 M30 H1 With Button
    Firoz T P
    Experts
    RSI M15, M30, H1-Based Expert Advisor The RSI M15, M30, H1-Based Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to execute trades based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) across multiple timeframes: 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1). This multi-timeframe approach allows the EA to provide a more comprehensive view of market conditions, leading to more informed and accurate trading decisions. Multi-Timeframe RSI Analysis: The EA monitors the RSI on thre
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