LightYear EA

If you run an EA on a VPS, it is necessary to quickly notice if the server loses the connection to the broker. The ServerGuard24 EA checks the connection to the broker once a minute and sends the result to our monitoring server. There we notify you by e-mail, SMS, push and much more. The setup is super easy: 1. register at www.serverguard24.de 2. create a "Cron" check 3. copy the URL that is shown to you during the "Cron" check into the properties of the EA. And you can be sure that your Met

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