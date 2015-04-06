LightYear EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
Hello Traders!
Behold the LightYear EA!
The LightYear EA is about consistent profits and risk management.
LightYear EA will protect your hard earned money and keep it consistently growing.
Symbols: Any
Timeframe: M5(very important)
Inputs:
TakeProfitPips = Set TP pips(default is 15 pips)
*spread/commission/swaps exclusive
Startlot = Lot size
TrailingStopLossPips = Trailing SL for unprecedented reversal
TrailingStopLoss = Switch between on or off
StopLossLevel = EA will automatically set SL, multiplied with this input(default is 50)
For any concerns and questions.
email me: fx.tyche@gmail.com