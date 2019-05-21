Easy Trend

PLEASE HELP REVIEW/ SUPPORT/ SHARE THIS OTHER INDICATOR  HERE https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51637 AS YOU DOWNLOAD THIS ONE FOR FREE. THANKS.


This Indicator is based on four moving averages and the PIVOT points.

The indicator provides clarity to trading, especially in ranging markets when price is very slow and tight.

You can trade intensively daily, every day with this indicator. You may decide to trade with this indicator alone and get the maximum out of the market.

The indicator was designed with high frequency insight, timing and perfect entry/exit principles.

The arrows will point you in the likely direction of price depending on the time frame. Each time frame has it's own price movement/direction.

(1) The blue line shows the up trend and buy range/area.

(2) The yellow line shows the beginning of the end of buy, and the possible beginning of selling. The yellow line also serve as a support signal area when the trend is bullish. If you are an active daily trader, use the yellow line as signal for quick sell order and exit once it turns blue. If you are a conservative trend trader use the yellow line to gauge an entry point when the trend is bullish.  

(3) The red line shows the down trend and sell range/area

(4) The green line shows the beginning of the end of sell, and the possible beginning of buying. The green line also serve as a resistance signal area when the trend is bearish. If you are an active daily trader, use the green line as signal for quick buy order and exit once it turns blue. If you are a conservative trend trader use the green line to gauge an entry point when the trend is bearish.  

The indicator can be used on any time frame, but I find it most effective on 30 minutes and 1 hour time frame.

If the market is ranging and confusing, use vertical lines to demarcate the coloured lines and you will see short term buy/sell opportunities.

When the trend is strong use the indicator to find good entry exits.

If you have questions or require clarification, I will be glad to help.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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One Minutes Scalper
David Jumbo
Indicators
Perfect for one minutes high trading and scalping. This indicator is very effective for trading on one minutes, in the hour. A combination of moving averages and STOCHASTICS calculation to produce a very convincing signal every hour. Blue colour signals a buy opportunity. Follow the X signs for possible buy points. The Blue average line serves as possible trend direction and support. Red colour signals a sell opportunity. Follow the X signs for possible sell points. The Red average line serves a
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David Jumbo
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This indicator uses binary codes to predict price movement within the "multiverse and mini-verse" of price. (Due to the coding instruction to capture every momentum, it leaves static lines in DEMO TESTING mode. At the end of testing click on the indicator to open and click OK. It will adjust and remove broken and static lines)  It also draws lines at entry price levels on the chart. Just open your positions accordingly at these price levels. You will get many trading opportunities each day with
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David Jumbo
5 (2)
Indicators
PLEASE HELP REVIEW/ SUPPORT/ SHARE THIS OTHER INDICATOR  HERE  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51637  AS YOU DOWNLOAD THIS ONE FOR FREE. THANKS. This Indicator is based on four moving averages and the PIVOT points. The indicator provides clarity to trading, especially in ranging markets when price is very slow and tight. You can trade intensively daily, every day with this indicator. You may decide to trade with this indicator alone and get the maximum out of the market. The indicator w
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David Jumbo
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David Jumbo
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PLEASE HELP REVIEW/ SUPPORT/ SHARE THIS OTHER INDICATOR  HERE  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51637  AS YOU DOWNLOAD THIS ONE FOR FREE. THANKS. A. This pivot indicator shows the days Pivot Price. Yellow line is pivot point. Blue line is resistance and red line is support. B. It also shows Resistance  R0.5, R1, R1.5, R2, R2.5, and R3 C.It also shows support S0.5, S1, S1.5, S2, S2.5, and S3 INPUT: Under input you will see 3 Variables 1.ExtFomula. Here you can set your preferred exit at a
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D90 Percent
David Jumbo
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Indicators
PLEASE HELP REVIEW/ SUPPORT/ SHARE THIS OTHER INDICATOR  HERE  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51637  AS YOU DOWNLOAD THIS ONE FOR FREE. THANKS. The indicator was created to make trading very easy to understand. It is based on five moving average crosses and pivot points. Download the "EASY TREND" on my Product list for a more advanced and profiting trades.  You can trade with this indicator alone and get the maximum out of the market. If you are a new trader, just open your chart window
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adnanadnan
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adnanadnan 2021.05.30 12:31 
 

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