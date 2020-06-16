Average moving Pivot
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 16 June 2020
This indicator is very effective for trading everyday.
A combination of moving averages and 2X Pivots calculation to produce a very convincing signal everyday.
- Blue colour signals a buy opportunity. Follow the arrows for possible buy points. The Blue pivots and average line, serves as possible support.
- Red colour signals a sell opportunity. Follow the arrows for possible sell points. The Red pivots and average line, serves as possible resistance.
- Best use on the 15 minutes, 30 minutes or 1 hour time frame.