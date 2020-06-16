Average moving Pivot

This indicator is very effective for trading everyday.

A combination of moving averages and 2X Pivots calculation to produce a very convincing signal everyday.

  • Blue colour signals a buy opportunity. Follow the arrows for possible buy points. The Blue pivots and average line, serves as possible support.
  • Red colour signals a sell opportunity. Follow the arrows for possible sell points. The Red pivots and average line, serves as possible resistance. 
  • Best use on the 15 minutes, 30 minutes or 1 hour time frame. 


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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