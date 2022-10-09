Currency Weight FX

  • Indicators
  • Sopany Zemmy
    Sopany Zemmy

    Sopany Zemmy

    5 (1)
    Good Day, everyone...
    Thanks for coming...
    I am a junior here , but I will try my best to do something usefull.
    You can't have a better tomorrow if you think about yesterday.
    Hope you all can help and share knowledge
    Best regards and Enjoy your trading time ..
    3 products 2 topics 5 comments
  • Version: 3.10
  • Updated: 9 October 2022
  • Activations: 5

Currency Weight FX ( CW8)

You are going to see the Forex Treasure

If you think in Forex Trading you are dealing with one chart only, then you are on your way to be plunged into misery.

The weight of one's currency will affect other currency or currencies.

This Currency Weight FX is a breakthrough in trading tools


With Currency Weight FX ( CW8 ) indicator you will see each weight of major currency.

This currency WEIGHT is very much different from currency STRENGTH most people usually mean.


CW8 display the weight lines of AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU . So you will have 29 pairs to be traded,including XAUUSD.

CW8 can be used for scalping and trend strategy.


How CW8 can be used :

The Lines in Indicator's window will indicate which Major Currency is going stronger or weaker.

Those who goes UP : indicate the currency is going STRONGER

Those who goes DOWN : indicate the currency is going WEAKER

Those who goes FLAT : indicate the currency is going STEADY

Pairing the one who go STRONGER with the one who go WEAKER, wil make bigger impact on this pair points.


For Example , we are pairing :

GBP (Strong)  vs  ( Weak ) USD Buy GBPUSD

GBP (Strong)  vs  ( Steady ) JPY  Buy GBPJPY

GBP (Weak)  vs  ( Steady ) AUD  Sell  GBPAUD

 Other example :

JPY (Strong)  vs  ( Weak ) USD Sell USDJPY

JPY (Strong)  vs  ( Steady ) EUR    Sell EURJPY

JPY (Weak)  vs  ( Steady ) AUD   Buy AUDJPY

in other words 

  • When we are pairing two currency, we have to appoint on the STRONGER one rather than the alternatives.
  • When the STRONGER one, written on the FRONT WORDS (i.e : USD going strong, USDCAD), we have to go with BUY.
  • When the STRONGER one, written on the BACK WORDS ( i.e : JPY going strong, EURJPY), we have to go with SELL.

When GBP is going STRONGER

GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF,GBPJPY, GBP NZD, GBPUSD ; BUY

EURGBP : SELL


When USD is going WEAKER

EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD, : BUY

USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY : SELL


Graphical features
  • Provide weight lines of 8 Major Currency + 1 line for Gold. Differentiate with the color line of each Currency
  • Can be place in any chart and time frame
  • The Indicator display the weight lines from maximum 1000 bars until the latest tick on latest bar ( OnTick Reading )
  • No re-calculate, but it is  On Tick reader.
  • Suitable for any screen resolutions.


Input Parameters

  • Number of BAR  : maximum 1000 bars in any Time Frame 


By comparing any Charts with CW8 indicator, you will see how usefull this indicator can be.

Thank you for your attention and Have a happy trading time !



Note : The line in the indicator window, only shows the weight of each currency on every time bar.

The position of the line, Upper or Below others line, just as a representative of the currentweight currency.

Each line moving because of its own weight changing.















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Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
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