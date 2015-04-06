Curve

Curve is Basicly from DeMarker Condition

Comparing Value of DeMarker Level Current and Before

Default DeMarker Setting Periode : 14

Level Below or Equal 0.20 For Buy Area

Level Above or Equal 0.80 For Sell Area

This Version is using Daily Value of DeMarker, so this EA is recomended for Mid to Long Term, Swing Trader recomended ( Not For Scalp ), because the Signal is rarely.

Recomended in MultiPair ( If user want to single Pair, can be attached to one Chart Only )

Stop Loss/Take Profit :Manually Set (default 100:500)

For the Display Feature of Execution using Bull Bear Candle on H1 and show it on the chart attach Condition

Attach to Chart on H1

Condition 2:2 is for Sell Action

Condition 1:1 is for Buy Action

This Version is Still on Basic Version, Please wise to set SL TP as your Comfort, and Use Balance Min 100 USD


Pair to Use Recomended GBPJPY


All The Sample Action Current Running Start on 05 Jun 2020 On My Server is using this system, but all is Filter on with my Main System, that action is for the sample Only, This Basic Version not Including the Filter for entry area.

My Suggest for using this Basic Version is not Full Auto, use this with Semi Auto to activate what time is Correct to switch this On, but Don't worry about the level, you can request me directly additional tool for manage that semi auto system, that additional tool is free to combine with this EA, if you need it

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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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