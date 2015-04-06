Curve is Basicly from DeMarker Condition

Comparing Value of DeMarker Level Current and Before

Default DeMarker Setting Periode : 14

Level Below or Equal 0.20 For Buy Area

Level Above or Equal 0.80 For Sell Area

This Version is using Daily Value of DeMarker, so this EA is recomended for Mid to Long Term, Swing Trader recomended ( Not For Scalp ), because the Signal is rarely.

Recomended in MultiPair ( If user want to single Pair, can be attached to one Chart Only )

Stop Loss/Take Profit :Manually Set (default 100:500)



For the Display Feature of Execution using Bull Bear Candle on H1 and show it on the chart attach Condition

Attach to Chart on H1



Condition 2:2 is for Sell Action

Condition 1:1 is for Buy Action

This Version is Still on Basic Version, Please wise to set SL TP as your Comfort, and Use Balance Min 100 USD





Pair to Use Recomended GBPJPY







All The Sample Action Current Running Start on 05 Jun 2020 On My Server is using this system, but all is Filter on with my Main System, that action is for the sample Only, This Basic Version not Including the Filter for entry area.

My Suggest for using this Basic Version is not Full Auto, use this with Semi Auto to activate what time is Correct to switch this On, but Don't worry about the level, you can request me directly additional tool for manage that semi auto system, that additional tool is free to combine with this EA, if you need it

