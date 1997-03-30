Long Term Investor PRO

What Makes Long Term Investor PRO Different?

Long Term Investor PRO combines the strength of classic technical analysis with a structured and intelligent scalping-style execution. Unlike traditional scalpers that react to every market fluctuation, this system focuses exclusively on high-probability technical zones, maximizing precision and minimizing random entries.

Key Features:

Fibonacci-Based Key Zones
It operates around daily and weekly Fibonacci retracement and extension levels, identifying areas where price is likely to react or accelerate, aligning entries with critical market turning points.

Advanced Trend Filtering
By using moving averages and other technical indicators, the EA only trades in the direction of the prevailing trend, avoiding countertrend signals and improving long-term consistency.

Smart Pending Orders
No impulsive entries. The EA places strategic pending orders that are only triggered once price confirms a clear intention, preventing premature or poorly positioned trades.

Flexible Position Management: Optional DCA and Martingale
Users can choose between dollar-cost averaging (DCA), progressive martingale, or no martingale at all, allowing full control over risk exposure.

No Daily Trade Limit
There is no fixed cap on the number of trades per day. The EA acts solely based on valid technical conditions, which means it can open multiple trades or none—depending entirely on market behavior.

