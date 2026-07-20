Professional Copy Trade EA for MT4

Please download Master EA here =   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183103

MT5 Version = hhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181686

Free Demo Version = https://c.mql5.com/6/1019/COPYTRADE_V15DEMO.zip
User Manual : download here


Professional Copy Trade EA for MT4 , NO HASSLE, PLUG and PLAY, and CROSS PLATFORM MT4 <---> MT5.
A powerful and reliable Copy Trade Expert Advisor designed for traders, signal providers, fund managers, and prop firm users. Easily copy trades between multiple accounts with flexible risk management and advanced lot size settings.

Key Features

✅ Compatible with all brokers, including brokers that use symbol suffixes and prefixes. Automatic symbol mapping and detection included.

✅ Fully supports Cent Accounts and Standard Accounts.

✅ Flexible lot size management:

  • Fixed Lot Size
  • Multiplier Based on Master Account
  • Percentage-Based Risk Calculation
  • Balance Ratio Scaling

✅ Real-time trade copying with low latency.

✅ Copy Market Orders and Pending Orders.

✅ Full Support for Partial Close Synchronization — automatically detects and mirrors partial position closures from the master account to all slave accounts while maintaining accurate lot-size ratios.

✅ Automatic synchronization of:

  • Open Positions
  • Take Profit (TP)
  • Stop Loss (SL)
  • Pending Order Modifications
  • Partial Closures
  • Order Closures

✅ Supports multiple slave accounts from a single master account.

✅ Magic Number filtering for selective trade copying.

✅ Symbol filtering to copy only selected instruments.

✅ Built-in safety protection to prevent duplicate orders.

✅ Works on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency CFDs.

✅ User-friendly setup with Plug & Play configuration.

Ideal For

  • Signal Providers

  • Account Managers

  • Proprietary Firm Traders

  • Trade Copier Services

  • Personal Multi-Account Management

Advantages

  • Fast and stable execution

  • Easy installation

  • No VPS dependency restrictions

  • Supports brokers with different symbol names

  • Suitable for both small and large trading accounts

Take your account management to the next level with this professional Copy Trade EA, designed for accuracy, flexibility, and reliable performance across all major brokers.


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