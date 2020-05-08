Simple Calendar Events

2

Simple Calendar Events is an indicator that will mark important Important Economy Events on your chart. For example, if you are trading something that is USD based, you would like to know when some important events are coming, you can expect some volatility or some different Price action, so you can base your strategy on it.  If you trade something that is country based you can also choose that, and it will show you when the event is, so you can be prepared for it.

When you hover with the mouse on the line that represents the event, it will tell you what the even is. 

For currency let say EURUSD you want USD news, and related events and you want EUR, you should put 2 times the indicator on the chart, and one is made on USD, second, you put EUR currency in inputs. 

If you trade NA100, SPX500, and you need country related you put on country code the US, EU for Europe.


It's easy to use, and I find it useful myself, and I am using it. Hope it will help you also.

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Marco 2023.08.01 05:04 
 

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