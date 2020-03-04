RSI With Sound Alarm and Notification

This is RSI with alarm and push notification -is a indicator based on the popular Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator with Moving Average and you can use it in Forex, Crypto, Traditional, Indices, Commodities. You can change colors to see how it fits you. Back test it, and find what works best for you. This product is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard RSI, these levels are static and do not change.

This allows RSI with alarm and push notification to adapt to the ever-changing market.





For what I have found that is works great , is on smaller TF (Time Frame) and VWAP. If you have oversold (look at the past on that pair on where is works best) you only buy under VWAP, and if its overbought sell only above VWAP. You can do certainly without VWAP, but I would then wait for stronger 5 min trend like overbought 75+ and oversold 25-.

Why Choose RSI with alarm and push notification

The indicator is suitable for scalping and intraday trading.

It is possible to evaluate the effectiveness of the indicator on history.

The indicator does not redraw (recalculate), signals are generated strictly on the "Close of the bar".

It can be used as a standalone tool or together with other indicators.

Ability to customize the color scheme of the indicator.

Optimum operation algorithm, therefore the terminal does not "freeze"

Easy to read

Second verification of trend or changing trend

If you have questions feel free to ask. Stay safe and protect your capital!