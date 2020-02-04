Colored RSI with Moving Average

1

This is Colored RSI Scalper Free MT5 -is a professional indicator based on the popular Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator with Moving Average and you can use it in Forex, Crypto, Traditional, Indices, Commodities. Colors are made to make trend, and changing trend more easily. Back test it, and find what works best for you. This product is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard RSI, these levels are static and do not change.
This allows Colored RSI Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market.

This indicator best works with some strategy, Moving Average (or EMA), and Levels. When Change of color appears, you can then use your strategy to combine, buy or sell on that moving average, or a level. 
For example, if we found support and RSI colored changed to green, find suitable level to buy, or some moving average, do not trade just blindly, you already have to have some strategy, this is not indicator that is just telling you buy or sell. If we are hitting resistance, and you see that RSI changed color to red, find suitable level to sell, and stop loss is a must for best results. 


Why Chose Colored RSI Scalper

  • The indicator is suitable for scalping and intraday trading.
  • It is possible to evaluate the effectiveness of the indicator on history.
  • The indicator does not redraw (recalculate), signals are generated strictly on the "Close of the bar".
  • It can be used as a standalone tool or together with other indicators.
  • Ability to customize the color scheme of the indicator.
  • Optimum operation algorithm, therefore the terminal does not "freeze"
  • Easy to read
  • Second verification of trend or changing trend



Reply to review