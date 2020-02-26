Trend Trader EME

Requirements:

Algo will trade differently on different Time Frame, here are pairs that we made EA algo for:

AUDUSD 1h 2019+

GBPUSD 1h 2019+

NAS100 1h 2019 +

USDCHF 1h 2019+

EURUSD 6h 2018 +

- Bigger acc pairs:

DD H1 2019+

ENQ H1 2019+

EP H1 2019+

MJNK 1h 2019+

CLE 6h 2017+

Important: For settings on the levels for PT we made it for levels, but you can change that if you like, or do optimization for it for best results. And you you can trade any pair, just before starting, do optimization and backtest. If something worked in past long time, it should naturally work in future also.



If you have some questions, feel free to ask us.





We wish you great gains and safe trades!