Trend Trader EME
- Experts
- SASA MIJIN
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trend Trader is an intelligent, fully automated EA. It's combining Institutional Levels (for stop loss and profit targets), and 3 indicators for buy and sell signal at same time. When 3 indicators agree with each other for trend, or changing trend, EA will open position, stop loss will be set on last low, or high, depending on direction, and targets profit are made on levels (on default settings, you can change it). Indicators its using are Expert Market Edge (custom made indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46108), Colored RSI (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46049), and 21 EMA. You can chose from 1 to 4 profit targets. If you use let say 3 PT (Profit Target), when position opens, and when first PT get hit Stop Loss will be moved to an entry, when second PT is hit, Stop Loss will be moved to first PT. This is done to maximize profit. And it has good Risk Reward setup, so even if its not wining 70% of time, it make profit.
Key Advantages of the EA
- Always have a stop loss in play
- User-friendly
- Use Multiple Profit Targets
- Automatically updates stop loss after profit targets get hit
- Send notification and sound if you choose
- Tested on all major pairs/indices/commodities/crypto
- Very good Risk/Reward ratio
- Works on all brokers
- Works on basic setting, but can be optimized for more profit
- Can be used on accounts as small as 100$
- Based on level methodology used by institutional algo’s
- Free optional updates as the EA is modified
Requirements:
- Account Type: Any
Algo will trade differently on different Time Frame, here are pairs that we made EA algo for:
- AUDUSD 1h 2019+
- GBPUSD 1h 2019+
- NAS100 1h 2019 +
- USDCHF 1h 2019+
- EURUSD 6h 2018 +
- Bigger acc pairs:
- DD H1 2019+
- ENQ H1 2019+
- EP H1 2019+
- MJNK 1h 2019+
- CLE 6h 2017+
Important: For settings on the levels for PT we made it for levels, but you can change that if you like, or do optimization for it for best results. And you you can trade any pair, just before starting, do optimization and backtest. If something worked in past long time, it should naturally work in future also.
If you have some questions, feel free to ask us.
We wish you great gains and safe trades!
