Assistant Keyboard Execution
- Utilities
- Philippe Nusbaum
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 4 August 2020
- Activations: 5
Take the power with one button
Assistant Keyboard Execution is a professional tool for manual and semi automatic trading.
Auto size lot / virtual or real stop loss at correct place and target profit with correct ratio / static or dynamic partial closes / reinforcements / trailing stop / auto entry in selected areas / breakeven ...
Every tasks of a good trading is automatised and executed in one push.
When pushing the first button, it places immediatly intelligent hidden stop loss and take profit at the right places, as well as automatically calculates the lot according to your chosen risk.
The utility can transfer SL to the breakeven zone according to market movements, perform different partial closing and reinforcements, on fixed or dynamic levels adapting to volatility.
Semi-automatic mode opening positions the same way you would have done. But you can go outside, because it waits for the right zone to open the position, it calculate the right lot size and place SL and TP.
The integrated Money Manager close your positions if you exceed your daily maximum allowable loss and it can prevent you from opening new positions all day long.
As all utilities, this tool doesn't work in the strategy tester.
The main features of the utility:
-
Three methods of calculating the lot for opening an order.
-
The installation of intelligent virtual orders.
-
Automatic stop hunting protection.
-
Pull mode, waiting for you the best price.
-
Automatic correct RR for the TP
-
Reverse mode (do the total opposite of the trader;).
-
Automatic setting of stop loss to breakeven.
-
Automatic and manual partial closing of positions.
-
Semi-automatic trading : opening in areas on signal (with intelligent lot size, TP and SL).
-
Money manager securing your account (Drawdown control).
If you have any questions, ask them in the comments section.
Write a review about our product, Your opinion is important to us!
We provide tools designed by traders for traders
NB. This EA does not use AI or neural networks or machine learning or deep learning or chat gpt :)
#tags auto lot auto size lot position size calculator lot calculator auto volume calculator profit factor BE break even risk reward RR R/R best panel best tool best order tool manager money manager risk manager percentage fixed order lot sizing risk and profit calculation ratio calculation breakeven Supply and Demand Liquidity detection lot size calculator lot size calculation order utility hidden stop loss hidden stoploss hidden entry virtual order simple order manager order assistant size calculator position manager position tool trade manager trade assistant lotsize calculator easy trade manager quick order fast order virtual orders tool fast orders assistant order panel auto trade panel quick orders manager one push trader one click trading one clic trading trader control sl auto tp auto trailing stop trade control trade controller trade controler risk calculator risk calcul best tool easiest tool easy trading easy management auto sl auto tp trailling stop loss auto sl auto stoploss stop suiveur sorties partielles taille de lot automatique outil de trading semiautomatique outil de trading semi automatique outil de trading semi-automatique semi-automatic tool trading semi-automatic trading easy tool tp sl tp partial close Negotiation panel, Trade Manager, Trading Assistant, Risk management, Order management, Trailing stop, Break even, Partial close, Manual trading, Virtual order, Virtual stop loss, Virtual take profit, Invisible stop loss, Invisible take profit, Trading panel, Trade Manager, Trading Assistant, Risk Management, Order Management, Trailing Stop, Break Even, Partial Close, Manual Trading, Virtual Order, Virtual Stop Loss, Virtual Take Profit, Invisible Stop Loss, Invisible Take Profit.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating