Assistant Keyboard Execution

Take the power with one button

Assistant Keyboard Execution is a professional tool for manual and semi automatic trading. 

Auto size lot / virtual or real stop loss at correct place and target profit with correct ratio / static or dynamic partial closes / reinforcements / trailing stop / auto entry in selected areas / breakeven ... 


With this tool you are guided and supervised to always respect strictly the rules of a reliable trading.

Every tasks of a good trading is automatised and executed in one push.


When pushing the first button, it places immediatly intelligent hidden stop loss and take profit at the right places, as well as automatically calculates the lot according to your chosen risk. 

The utility can transfer SL to the breakeven zone according to market movements, perform different partial closing and reinforcements, on fixed or dynamic levels adapting to volatility. 

Semi-automatic mode opening positions the same way you would have done. But you can go outside, because it waits for the right zone to open the position, it calculate the right lot size and place SL and TP.

The integrated Money Manager close your positions if you exceed your daily maximum allowable loss and it can prevent you from opening new positions all day long.

As all utilities, this tool doesn't work in the strategy tester. 


The main features of the utility:

  • Three methods of calculating the lot for opening an order.

  • The installation of intelligent virtual orders.

  • Automatic stop hunting protection.

  • Pull mode, waiting for you the best price.

  • Automatic correct RR for the TP

  • Reverse mode (do the total opposite of the trader;).

  • Automatic setting of stop loss to breakeven.

  • Automatic and manual partial closing of positions.

  • Semi-automatic trading : opening in areas on signal (with intelligent lot size, TP and SL).

  • Money manager securing your account (Drawdown control).


All product updates are free of charge.
If you have any questions, ask them in the comments section. 
Write a review about our product, Your opinion is important to us!


We provide tools designed by traders for traders

NB. This EA does not use AI or neural networks or machine learning or deep learning or chat gpt :)

