OrderMarket

Simple script for Order by Market Execution (only Buy or Sell) on all financial instruments.


Inputs

  • Buy - default: false
  • Sell - default: false
  • Volume - default: 0.10
  • Deviation - default: 10 points
  • Stoploss - default: 50 points
  • Takeprofit - default: 50 points
  • Comment - default: Order by Market
  • Confirm - default: false


Inputs Details

Type Order

Buy Order set: just double click on Buy line

Sell Order set: just double click on Sell line

If you leave false or true both an error will be reported.

Deviation

Maximum deviation from quoted price in points.

Stoploss & Takeprofit

In points value, be careful that this value will be added to minimum stop allowed by the broker.

For example if you set 30 points on Copper Future as Stoploss this will become 145 points: Stoploss 30 points + Spread (15 points) + Copper StopLevel (100 points).

The Spread and Stoplevel value depend on your broker features.

Comment

By default is set Order by Market, but you can write any information about your trade.

Confirm

If you set true (by double click) a window will appear with trade information through which the operation can be confirmed or canceled.

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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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SellMarket
Pietro Caporale
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Simple script for Sell by Market Execution on all financial instruments. Inputs Volume - default: 0.10 Deviation - default: 10 points Stoploss - default: 50 points Takeprofit - default: 50 points Comment - default: Order by Market Confirm - default: false Inputs Details Type Order Sell Order is preset. Deviation Maximum deviation from quoted price in points. Stoploss & Takeprofit In points value, be careful that this value will be added to minimum stop allowed by the broker. For example if you
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BuyMarket
Pietro Caporale
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Simple script for Buy by Market Execution on all financial instruments. Inputs Volume - default: 0.10 Deviation - default: 10 points Stoploss - default: 50 points Takeprofit - default: 50 points Comment - default: Order by Market Confirm - default: false Inputs Details Type Order Buy Order is preset. Deviation Maximum deviation from quoted price in points. Stoploss & Takeprofit In points value, be careful that this value will be added to minimum stop allowed by the broker. For example if you s
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Ali irwan
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Ali irwan 2017.07.28 06:45 
 

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Nork
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