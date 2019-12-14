Ultimate Scalper winner Pro

Ultimate Scalper Pro checks for Early Entries , the used algorithm is based on CCI, RSI, MA, ATR.





This indicator is a powerful trend one, it shows the market clearly , NO Noise , NO Repaint . you can use it with your own strategy or indicator, personally i use it with CCI, MFI, my own TMA bands non repaint and CSS indicator, it gives entry with the Lowest Drawdown , especially when used with (oversold and overbought) indicators and currency strength indicator.





Basically entries like this: ''see picture2'' simple strategy...





1- Buy signal when the white line=red line and CCI croos up level -70. "picture2"

2- Sell signal when the white line=green line and CCI cross down level 70. "picture2" Note: avoid trading when red line=green line. or when the white line is between the green and red lines. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Recommended Time Frame is M15



.....





