MA cross ALERT

1

This indicator is a full 2 moving averages cross Alert ( email and push notification "mobile"), 2 MA with full control of MA method and applied price for each moving average "slow and fast",

-simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted.

-close, open, high, low, median price, typical price, weighted price.

you can modify periods as well for both MA.

For any suggestions don't hesitate, thanks


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Naser
1243
Naser 2020.09.30 21:21 
 

Unsuccessful

Badis Brahimi
5269
Reply from developer Badis Brahimi 2020.10.27 09:24
What is unsuccessful??
The indicator send alert successfully
Stop spamming
Keokone
819
Keokone 2019.03.09 15:47 
 

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Ahmed Sarıkaya
2724
Ahmed Sarıkaya 2019.03.06 21:03 
 

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