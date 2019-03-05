MA cross ALERT
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 January 2021
- Activations: 20
This indicator is a full 2 moving averages cross Alert ( email and push notification "mobile"), 2 MA with full control of MA method and applied price for each moving average "slow and fast",
-simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted.
-close, open, high, low, median price, typical price, weighted price.
you can modify periods as well for both MA.
For any suggestions don't hesitate, thanks
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