KT CCI Surfer MT5

KT CCI Surfer uses a mean reversion trading strategy with a combination of extreme overbought/oversold zone detection using the Commodity Channel Index (CCI). Developed by Donald Lambert in 1980, CCI is a leading indicator that helps to identify the overbought/oversold region in the market without any lag.

Obviously, not every overbought/oversold signal turns out into a price reversal. However, when combined with a well-planned mean reversion strategy, it produces excellent results.


Recommendations

  • Pairs:  All major pairs.
  • Timeframe:  4-Hour
  • Account type:  Hedged
  • Leverage:  1:100
  • Risk:  2% per trade


Features

  • KT CCI Surfer incorporated a genuinely advanced mean reversion strategy combined with the lag-free detection of overbought/oversold zones using CCI.
  • Volatility based stop loss and profit target to achieve more stable and proportional growth.
  • It is equipped with multiple entry filters such as trend filter, vortex filter, volatility filter, MMI, and week days filter.
  • Fixed fractional money management to achieve an exponential equity growth.


Input Parameters

  • ----- Strategy Settings -----
  • CCI Period:  choose a CCI period between 14 to 100.
  • Apply to:  Typical price (we don't recommend to change this value.)

  • ----- Trade Settings -----
  • Lot Size Method:  fixed lot size / auto lot sizing
  • Risk per trade:  we recommend 2% risk per trade.

  • ----- Exit Settings -----
  • Stoploss Method:  none / pips / volatility
  • Takeprofit Method:  none /  pips / volatility
  • SL Trailing Method:  none /  pips / volatility

  • ----- Set the filters -----
  • Trend Filter:  if true, it open positions only in the direction of trend.
  • Volatility Filter:  if true, it allows positions only in a duration of high volatility.
  • Vortex Filter:  if true, it filters the entries using the Vortex filter.
  • MMI Filter:  if true, it filters the positions using the Market Meanness Index.
  • Day Filter:  allows or debar the trades on certain days of the week.
