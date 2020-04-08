AngDistPer
- Indicators
- Vasiliy Anokhin
- Version: 1.0
The oscillator indicator "AngDistPer" is one of a series of three calculators of the angular deviation of the price chart of a trading instrument.
INPUT PARAMETER:
- DRAWs=128 - Number of bars to display the indicator in the chart history;
- DistPER=14 - calculation period of the indicator in the number of bars.
The values of the indicator indicators are degrees.
The presence of a Strong price Movement begins with a value of +-45 degrees, and can not exceed +-90 degrees.
