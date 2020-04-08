JAngleR

The oscillator indicator "JAngleR" is one of a series of three calculators of the angular deviation of the price chart of a trading instrument.


INPUT PARAMETER:

  • DRAWs=128 - Number of bars to display the indicator in the chart history;
  • Period_IND=14 - calculation period of the indicator in the number of bars;
  • ma_period=1 - Moving Average Period;
  • ma_method=MODE_SMA - moving Method;
  • applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE - applied Moving Average Price.

The values of the indicator indicators are degrees.
The presence of a Strong price Movement begins with a value of +-45 degrees, and can not exceed +-90 degrees.

A Good Trading Research.!!
