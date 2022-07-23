Trend Z MT4

Hypothetical trend line display
Distance from the trend line
Can be used in all symbols
Can be used in all time frames

An interesting indicator for predicting small waves
The greater the distance from the trend line, the more likely it is to return to the trend line

Settings:
The first three(osic 1,2,3):
are the same as the settings of the zigzag indicator
The bigger these numbers are, the bigger the trend lines and the longer the trend

Back Show:
The number of candles displayed

Clr1,2:
The color of the trend lines

If you need more settings, message me if you have any questions or suggestions


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