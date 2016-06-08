NearONE displays the average value of the price deviation in points for a specified period in a subwindow of a selected trading instrument.





DRAWs - number of bars to display the indicator;

- number of bars to display the indicator; NearPeriod - indicator period.





If NearPeriod is 0, recommended periods are used for each chart timeframe.

If NearPeriod = 0:

M1 timeframe - period = 60 ;

timeframe - period = ; M5 timeframe - period = 48 ;

timeframe - period = ; M15 timeframe - period = 96 ;

timeframe - period = ; M30 timeframe - period = 192 ;

timeframe - period = ; H1 timeframe - period = 96 ;

timeframe - period = ; H4 timeframe - period = 312 ;

timeframe - period = ; D1 timeframe - period = 30 ;

timeframe - period = ; W1 timeframe - period = 12 ;

timeframe - period = ; MN1 timeframe - period = 9.