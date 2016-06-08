NearONE
- Indicators
-
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 31 May 2017
NearONE displays the average value of the price deviation in points for a specified period in a subwindow of a selected trading instrument.
Inputs:
- DRAWs - number of bars to display the indicator;
- NearPeriod - indicator period.
If NearPeriod is 0, recommended periods are used for each chart timeframe.
If NearPeriod = 0:
- M1 timeframe - period = 60;
- M5 timeframe - period = 48;
- M15 timeframe - period = 96;
- M30 timeframe - period = 192;
- H1 timeframe - period = 96;
- H4 timeframe - period = 312;
- D1 timeframe - period = 30;
- W1 timeframe - period = 12;
- MN1 timeframe - period = 9.
This is the first indicator of the Near series.
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