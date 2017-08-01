FractZigER
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
FractZigER calculates reversal vertices on the chart and connects them by lines individually for High and Low and complements the chart with lines by bottoms for High and Low in a similar way. Only one parameter is used for setup (ReachBars - number of neighbouring bars for plotting a vertex), as well as one parameter for drawing into history (DRAWs - number of bars in history to be used in calculation). Use the indicator the same way you previously used ZigZags and indicators based on fractals, although with improved outcome. Good luck!