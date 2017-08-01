FractZigER

FractZigER calculates reversal vertices on the chart and connects them by lines individually for High and Low and complements the chart with lines by bottoms for High and Low in a similar way. Only one parameter is used for setup (ReachBars - number of neighbouring bars for plotting a vertex), as well as one parameter for drawing into history (DRAWs - number of bars in history to be used in calculation). Use the indicator the same way you previously used ZigZags and indicators based on fractals, although with improved outcome. Good luck!

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Vasiliy Anokhin
Indicators
The oscillator indicator " AnglerSPeriod " is one of a series of three calculators of the angular deviation of the price chart of a trading instrument. INPUT PARAMETER: DRAWs =128 - Number of bars to display the indicator in the chart history; PeriodIND =14 - calculation period of the indicator in the number of bars. The values of the indicator indicators are degrees . The presence of a Strong price Movement begins with a value of +-45 degrees, and can not exceed +-90 degrees. A Good Trading
FREE
AngDistPer
Vasiliy Anokhin
Indicators
The oscillator indicator " AngDistPer " is one of a series of three calculators of the angular deviation of the price chart of a trading instrument. INPUT PARAMETER: DRAWs =128 - Number of bars to display the indicator in the chart history; DistPER =14 - calculation period of the indicator in the number of bars. The values of the indicator indicators are degrees . The presence of a Strong price Movement begins with a value of +-45 degrees, and can not exceed +-90 degrees. A Good Trading Rese
FREE
AutoDiMA
Vasiliy Anokhin
Indicators
Индикатор " AutoDiMA " рисует по графику в основном окне скользящую среднюю с динамическим периодом, рассчитываемым по стандартному индикатору " Average True Range (ATR) ". Когда " ATR " изменяется в диапазоне значений между верхним уровнем и нижним уровнем - тогда в заданном диапазоне меняется вариативный период скользящей средней. Принцип ускорения или замедления скользящей средней переключается в настройках параметром " FLATing ". ВХОДНЫЕ ПАРАМЕТРЫ: - DRAWs : Количество баров для отображения
FREE
JAngleR
Vasiliy Anokhin
Indicators
The oscillator indicator " JAngleR " is one of a series of three calculators of the angular deviation of the price chart of a trading instrument. INPUT PARAMETER: DRAWs =128 - Number of bars to display the indicator in the chart history; Period_IND =14 - calculation period of the indicator in the number of bars; ma_period =1 - Moving Average Period; ma_method =MODE_SMA - moving Method; applied_price =PRICE_CLOSE - applied Moving Average Price. The values of the indicator indicators are degrees
FREE
NearONE
Vasiliy Anokhin
5 (1)
Indicators
NearONE displays the average value of the price deviation in points for a specified period in a subwindow of a selected trading instrument. Inputs : DRAWs - number of bars to display the indicator; NearPeriod - indicator period. If NearPeriod is 0 , recommended periods are used for each chart timeframe. If NearPeriod = 0: M1 timeframe - period = 60 ; M5 timeframe - period = 48 ; M15 timeframe - period = 96 ; M30 timeframe - period = 192 ; H1 timeframe - period = 96 ; H4 timeframe - period = 3
FREE
ThreeAngleR
Vasiliy Anokhin
Indicators
The triple oscillator indicator " ThreeAngleR " is a common indicator for three calculators of the angular deviation of the price chart of a trading instrument. INPUT PARAMETER: Input1 = " AnglerSPeriod "; - DRAWs1 =128 - Number of bars to display the indicator in the chart history; - PeriodIND =14 - calculation period of the indicator in the number of bars; Input2 = " JAngleR "; - DRAWs2 =128 - Number of bars to display the indicator in the chart history; - Period_IND =14 - calculation period
ClearMovePriceSoft
Vasiliy Anokhin
Indicators
Индикатор "ClearMovePriceSoft" отображает чистоту изменения цены за период расчёта ( "CMP_period" ), и линию само смягчения за количество баров ( "Softing" ). Чем выше значение индикатора, тем чище складываются бары, за приходом тикового объёма. Входные параметры: DRAWs =120 - количество баров для отрисовки главной линии индикатора ( "CMP_MAIN" гистограмма); CMP_period =8 - главный период индикатора; Softing =5 - период само смягчения для линии "Softing_average" . Диапазон варьирования значе
ForCEPART iLine iKNOT
Vasiliy Anokhin
Indicators
The product Indicator is " FORCEPART-i ". The Determining Factor Is The Breadth Of The Dynamics Of Net Trade. Purpose : An auxiliary market analysis Tool that indicates reversal jumps in trends in banking policy and trend direction selection. Input Parameters: " DRAWs "="128" - the number of the last bars of the indicator "FORCEPART-i(Line\KNOT)"; " SECTOR_spread_price "="0.03" - The price range of the restriction of freedom of trade on the spread; " FRAME_EPIZODE_bars "="60" - The parameter of
Cross Vector i
Vasiliy Anokhin
Indicators
We present to you the "CrossVector-i" Trading Indicator , which displays the "Two pairs of opposite velocities" in both (Long\Short) directions of the trading instrument's trend movement. The Fixed Spread Size and the specified Bar Time are taken into account for calculating the velocities. Input Parameters: "DRAWs=128" - Number of Bars for Drawing the "CrossVector-i" Indicator; "SpreadBarrier"=0.03 - Price Value of the Spread Price Difference; "PipsSize"=0.001 - Value of One Tick - Pips of th
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