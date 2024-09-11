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Description:

The TradingSessionVisualizer is a powerful MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to provide a clear and customizable visualization of major trading sessions on your charts. This tool allows you to easily distinguish between Asian, London, and New York trading sessions, helping you better understand market movements during these key periods.

Key Features:

Trading Session Display: Clearly visualize Asian, London, and New York trading sessions with colored rectangles on your chart.

Clearly visualize Asian, London, and New York trading sessions with colored rectangles on your chart. Customizable Parameters: Adjust colors, line width, and whether to fill the rectangles for each session.

Adjust colors, line width, and whether to fill the rectangles for each session. Dynamic Display: The indicator automatically adjusts based on the number of days you choose to display (up to 3 days).

The indicator automatically adjusts based on the number of days you choose to display (up to 3 days). Easy Management: Efficiently handles graphic objects, removing old ones and updating new ones.

Indicator Parameters:

Number of Days: Display sessions for up to 3 days.

Display sessions for up to 3 days. Color and Style: Customize session colors and rectangle border styles.

Customize session colors and rectangle border styles. Rectangle Fill: Choose whether rectangles should be filled or only show borders.

How to Use:

Installation: Download and install the indicator in the MetaTrader 4 indicators folder. Configuration: Adjust the parameters to your preferences directly in the indicator’s settings panel. Analysis: Observe trading sessions on your chart for better decision-making.

Feel free to explore the features and adjust the settings to make the most out of your market analysis. Thank you for your support and happy trading!



