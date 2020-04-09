ResonanceMartin EA

ResonanceMartin EA is an automated expert consultant that can run 24/7, use a unique method to manage funds, capture market trends based on periodic resonance signals, and use the Martin strategy if market trends change.





ResonanceMartin EA runs on M15 timeframe. The following currency pairs are officially supported:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

GBPJPY

USDJPY

USDCAD

USDCHF

AUDUSD

NZDUSD





Settings

MagicNumber-Magic Number

Slippage-Slippage

TradeAgainAfterProfit-Trade Again After Profit

CompoundInterest-Compound interest mode.If true, turn on compound mode; if false, turn on fixed Lot mode.

changzhouqi-Longer moving average period

duanzhouqi-Shorter moving average period

LevelDistance-Distance to increase positions

Profit_base-Profit base

StopLoss -StopLoss

Starting_time-Starting time

End_Time-End Time

Funding_unit-If CompoundInterest is true, the amount of funds per 0.01 lot

Lot-If CompoundInterest is false, the number of trading lots

Further Recommendations

When running ResonanceMartin EA on multiple currency pairs at the same time, it is recommended to have at least $1000 of account balance allocated for each pair.





Best results are achieved using a low spread ECN broker and a low latency VPS.





There is no need to deactivate ResonanceMartin EA during news events because it benefits from the market moves that can be caused by news.