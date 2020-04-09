ResonanceMartin
- Experts
- Qiuqing Zeng
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
ResonanceMartin EA
ResonanceMartin EA is an automated expert consultant that can run 24/7, use a unique method to manage funds, capture market trends based on periodic resonance signals, and use the Martin strategy if market trends change.
ResonanceMartin EA runs on M15 timeframe. The following currency pairs are officially supported:
EURUSD
GBPUSD
GBPJPY
USDJPY
USDCAD
USDCHF
AUDUSD
NZDUSD
Settings
MagicNumber-Magic Number
Slippage-Slippage
TradeAgainAfterProfit-Trade Again After Profit
CompoundInterest-Compound interest mode.If true, turn on compound mode; if false, turn on fixed Lot mode.
changzhouqi-Longer moving average period
duanzhouqi-Shorter moving average period
LevelDistance-Distance to increase positions
Profit_base-Profit base
StopLoss -StopLoss
Starting_time-Starting time
End_Time-End Time
Funding_unit-If CompoundInterest is true, the amount of funds per 0.01 lot
Lot-If CompoundInterest is false, the number of trading lots
Further Recommendations
When running ResonanceMartin EA on multiple currency pairs at the same time, it is recommended to have at least $1000 of account balance allocated for each pair.
Best results are achieved using a low spread ECN broker and a low latency VPS.
There is no need to deactivate ResonanceMartin EA during news events because it benefits from the market moves that can be caused by news.