GoldExcavator EA Key Advantages

EA is the trend to break through the trend of entering the market. Designed for trading XAUUSD,It implements a simple and homeopathic trading strategy, mainly applied to XAUUSD..

1.Fully automated trading 24/5.

2.Can handle deposits larger than $200

3.Always use stop loss to control risk.

4.You can use tracking to stop chasing profits.

5.Ability to set the time of the transaction.

6.Can choose fixed batch mode or compound interest mode.

7.Clear all orders on weekends.





EA requirements

In order to be profitable with this EA, you need the following:

1.A good broker with low slippage.

2.Low spreads ( spreads below 30 points).

3.Low stops level (stop level 0 points).

4.It is recommended to use MQL5's VPS hosting.

5.Please use this EA on the H1 cycle of XAUUSD.





Testing requirements

It is important backtest GoldExcavator EA with the simulation coefficient of not less than 90%. Some brokers have a significant delay in triggering of stops and orders, which is critical to any trading.





Input Parameters

MAGICMA - Magic Number.

Slippage - Maximum slippage value.

TrailingStop - Trailing stop loss.

Guaranteed1-Guaranteed1.

Guaranteed2-Guaranteed2.

TakeProfit - Take Profit (in points).

StopLoss - Initial Stop Loss (in points).

Max_Spread - Maximum spreads limit.

StartTrade - Start trading time.

EndTrade - End of trading hours.

Lot - Fixed Lot.

CompoundInterest - Compound interest mode.If true, turn on compound mode; if false, turn on fixed Lot mode.

prevtime-prev time.

Urgency-Urgency

numBars1-numBars 1.

numBars2-numBars 2.