AutoTrader GBPUSD

5

AutoTrader GBPUSD is a fully automated Expert Advisor.

  • Stop Loss on every trade
  • Trailing Stops
  • Good Risk/Reward Ratio
  • The EA can trade 24/7 without the need of News Filter
  • VPS is optional
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Recommended deposit: 1,000 USD
  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500
  • For better results you must use a broker with Low Spreads 

Recommended Setting:

  • StopLoss: 65.0
  • TakeProfit: 00.0
  • TrailingStop: 90

The EA open buy/sell trades only in trends so by not having a fix TP and instead using trailing stops we can have longer trades with bigger profits. You can set the TP at 100 and have a risk/reward ratio of 1:1.5


Use M1 "Open Price Only"  for testing and optimizations as this is the only reliable method for EA testing and tuning.


I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings!






Reviews 3
PeterSwaby
1483
PeterSwaby 2019.09.03 15:42 
 

This is a good value expert advisor and I have made money using it.

Regards

Peter

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George Hubert Arnold Janssen
267
George Hubert Arnold Janssen 2019.11.14 13:54 
 

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PeterSwaby
1483
PeterSwaby 2019.09.03 15:42 
 

This is a good value expert advisor and I have made money using it.

Regards

Peter

carlosg18745
14
carlosg18745 2019.03.21 15:33 
 

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