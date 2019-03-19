AutoTrader GBPUSD
- Experts
-
- Version: 13.2
- Updated: 4 April 2019
- Activations: 5
AutoTrader GBPUSD is a fully automated Expert Advisor.
- Stop Loss on every trade
- Trailing Stops
- Good Risk/Reward Ratio
- The EA can trade 24/7 without the need of News Filter
- VPS is optional
- Timeframe: M1
- Recommended deposit: 1,000 USD
- Recommended Leverage: 1:500
- For better results you must use a broker with Low Spreads
Recommended Setting:
- StopLoss: 65.0
- TakeProfit: 00.0
- TrailingStop: 90
The EA open buy/sell trades only in trends so by not having a fix TP and instead using trailing stops we can have longer trades with bigger profits. You can set the TP at 100 and have a risk/reward ratio of 1:1.5
Use M1 "Open Price Only" for testing and optimizations as this is the only reliable method for EA testing and tuning.
I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings!
This is a good value expert advisor and I have made money using it.
Regards
Peter