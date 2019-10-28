Forex GoPro
- Experts
- Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 9 September 2020
- Activations: 5
ATTENTION: This EA looks for trends in multiple timeframes and analyzes 28 currency pairs at the same time which makes it impossible to fully test it on the MT4 StrategyTester.
The expert advisor opens trades when the Forex GoPro indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas.
The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator.
Verify the recommended currency pairs for the current market conditions here. The recommended timeframe to operate is M5.
For better results you must use a broker with Low Spreads.
Recommended Settings at Comment #3