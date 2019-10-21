Nitro Pips EA

The expert advisor opens trades when the forex market is ranging and the NITRO PIPS indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas.

The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator.

Verify the recommended currency pairs for the current market conditions here and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is M5.

For better results you must use a broker with  Low Spreads.

Recommended Settings at Comment  #2


