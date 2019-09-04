The Quadro Trend indicator works stably, correctly, and gives great flexibility when analyzing prices. There are many similar indicators, but Quadro Trend, unlike most of them, gives pretty good signals.





A great tool for working inside the day. On charts with a period of less than a day will help you see the daily candle in its usual form.





U-turn occurs when an arrow of the corresponding color appears. There is a parameter in the indicator to enable the supply of alerts when the color changes, thus helping the trader determine new market trends.