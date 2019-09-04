Quadro Trend

The Quadro Trend indicator works stably, correctly, and gives great flexibility when analyzing prices. There are many similar indicators, but Quadro Trend, unlike most of them, gives pretty good signals.

A great tool for working inside the day. On charts with a period of less than a day will help you see the daily candle in its usual form.

U-turn occurs when an arrow of the corresponding color appears. There is a parameter in the indicator to enable the supply of alerts when the color changes, thus helping the trader determine new market trends.
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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The Ceres Trend Indicator displays polynomial regression on history and in the current time. In the indicator settings: module - degree of regression (1 - linear, 2 - parabolic, 3 - cubic, etc.) koeff is the standard deviation channel multiplier. The main direction of application of this indicator is the ability to determine the likelihood of further growth. If there is an intersection of the linear regression line from below, then this indicates a trend inhibition and a possible reversal. Si
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