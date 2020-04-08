Star of David

A trend indicator, the main direction of which is to display the possible direction of price movement. The price reversal occurs with the same patterns on the indicators. The indicator shows the possible direction of price movement. Signals are generated on the previous bar. Red Coogie - the signal is considered unconfirmed. The indicator works best on timeframes H1, H4 and D1.





This is one of the few indicators that can signal strength and direction, which makes it a very valuable tool for traders.