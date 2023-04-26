SIGNAL LOT MANAGER INSTALLATION & INPUTS GUIDE

✔️ Signal Lot Manager MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34864



✔️ Signal Lot Manager MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41610

Warning: Please attach Signal Lot Manager MT4/5 only on one chart.

Close EA Button: This button is used to stop the Expert Advisor (EA) and remove it from the chart.

Light/Dark Button: This button is used to switch between a light and dark theme for the panel. This button can be helpful if you find one of the themes too bright or too dark and want to switch to the other one.

Settings Panel Button: This button is used to open the settings panel for the EA. The settings panel allows you to configure various settings for the EA.

Notifications Panel Button: This button is used to open the notifications panel for the EA. The notifications panel displays important notifications.

Blink Indicator: The blink indicator is a visual alert that is used to draw your attention that EA is star copying or not.