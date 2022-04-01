EA Palm

5
A unique Expert Advisor for processing reverse price divergence. The EA determines both trend direction and reversal patterns using reverse divergence.
Divergence is the strongest signal of indicator analysis. Its essence lies in the formation of a new extremum in the price in the direction of the dominant trend if this extremum is not updated in the indicator. The price continues to move along the trend, while the indicator says that the trend has weakened and continues to move only by inertia, and the dominant group of participants is already running out of steam, which means that there is a high probability of a change in direction.

Functions:
Single Graph Setup:
Support for multiple currency pairs
Robust backtesting and live performance
Automatic determination of Greenwich Mean Time
Spread Control
Auto control the volume of transactions


Recommended pairs for trading EURUSD / GBPUSD / XAUUSD / DE40 / USTECHash
Timeframe M5 - M15- M30 - H1
Minimum account balance 1000 $ (for one pair) 10 $ - 1000 cent
Minimum spread

Important functions of the adviser:
Take Profit
Stop Loss (sets the percentage of drawdown at which all trades are closed)
trailing stop
Break even
Martingale ( enable / disable )


Warning:

I only sell Expert Advisors through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you and says that I am trying to sell you something, this is a scammer. Block and report them as spam.
If you purchase this EA anywhere other than MQL5, it is a fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.

    Reviews 2
    Ben Louisian
    28
    Ben Louisian 2022.05.20 13:19 
     

    A+ support from the seller. This EA doesn't miss so far, it has amazing results on both demo and live

    Stefan Giehler
    1021
    Stefan Giehler 2022.05.01 09:06 
     

    überraschend guter kauf läuft auf demo bisher profitabel funktioniert auch mit eigenen einstellung profitabel das wird ein favorit gute arbeit an den author

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    Ben Louisian
    28
    Ben Louisian 2022.05.20 13:19 
     

    A+ support from the seller. This EA doesn't miss so far, it has amazing results on both demo and live

    Stefan Giehler
    1021
    Stefan Giehler 2022.05.01 09:06 
     

    überraschend guter kauf läuft auf demo bisher profitabel funktioniert auch mit eigenen einstellung profitabel das wird ein favorit gute arbeit an den author

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