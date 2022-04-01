A unique Expert Advisor for processing reverse price divergence. The EA determines both trend direction and reversal patterns using reverse divergence.

Divergence is the strongest signal of indicator analysis. Its essence lies in the formation of a new extremum in the price in the direction of the dominant trend if this extremum is not updated in the indicator. The price continues to move along the trend, while the indicator says that the trend has weakened and continues to move only by inertia, and the dominant group of participants is already running out of steam, which means that there is a high probability of a change in direction.





Functions:

Single Graph Setup:

Support for multiple currency pairs

Robust backtesting and live performance

Automatic determination of Greenwich Mean Time

Spread Control

Auto control the volume of transactions









Recommended pairs for trading EURUSD / GBPUSD / XAUUSD / DE40 / USTECHash

Timeframe M5 - M15- M30 - H1

Minimum account balance 1000 $ (for one pair) 10 $ - 1000 cent

Minimum spread





Important functions of the adviser:

Take Profit

Stop Loss (sets the percentage of drawdown at which all trades are closed)

trailing stop

Break even

Martingale ( enable / disable )









Warning:





I only sell Expert Advisors through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you and says that I am trying to sell you something, this is a scammer. Block and report them as spam.

If you purchase this EA anywhere other than MQL5, it is a fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.