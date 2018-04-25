Spread Cost Info MT4 Version
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 27 April 2018
The trade cost caused by spreads is an important indicator when formulating trade profit-loss ratios. Spread costs info is particularly important for short-term traders, especially scalping traders. This tool can output the spread cost of all Forex currencies (including XAU and XAG) in the platform in different account types (USD account, EUR account, etc.).
Calculation and code
See articles:
THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part1
THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part2
THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part3
THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part4
Parameter
- Lots - set the trade lots to calculate the spread cost, default value is 1.0.
How to use
- Before using this tool, you need to set MetaTrader 4's Market Watch to “show all”. The specific operation is shown in the figure below.
- The output path is MT4 path\MQL4\Files\SpreadCostData. The file name is the current date. After successful output, the successful output information will be displayed in MetaTrader 4 - Terminal - Experts column. The output path and file name are shown in the figure below.
- The first column of the output file is the Forex symbols, the second column is the spread (points) and the third column is the spread cost of trading Lots set in the Parameters (the spread cost is denominated in the account currency). See the figure below for details.
Good job.