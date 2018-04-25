Spread Cost Info MT4 Version

4

The trade cost caused by spreads is an important indicator when formulating trade profit-loss ratios. Spread costs info is particularly important for short-term traders, especially scalping traders. This tool can output the spread cost of all Forex currencies (including XAU and XAG) in the platform in different account types (USD account, EUR account, etc.).


Calculation and code

See articles:

THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part1

THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part2

THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part3

THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part4


Parameter

  • Lots - set the trade lots to calculate the spread cost, default value is 1.0.


How to use

  1. Before using this tool, you need to set MetaTrader 4's Market Watch to “show all”. The specific operation is shown in the figure below.
  2. The output path is MT4 path\MQL4\Files\SpreadCostData. The file name is the current date. After successful output, the successful output information will be displayed in MetaTrader 4 - Terminal - Experts column. The output path and file name are shown in the figure below.
  3. The first column of the output file is the Forex symbols, the second column is the spread (points) and the third column is the spread cost of trading Lots set in the Parameters (the spread cost is denominated in the account currency). See the figure below for details.

Full version

All spread data  is updated in real time. Download address: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29322.
Reviews 3
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.06.04 21:05 
 

Good job.

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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Turtle ATR Channel
Yupeng Xiao
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This indicator was modified according to the 'Way Of The Turtle'. It generates a channel based on the opening price and ATR values of the current bar. Turtle ATR Channel can be used to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in a market. Calculation upper channel = Open + r1*ATR lower channel = Open - r2*ATR Among them: Open is the opening price of the current bar. ATR is the ATR value of the current bar. r1, r2 are the ATR ratios. Input Parameters ATR Period - set the period of the A
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Turtle ATR
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This indicator was modified according to the 'Way Of The Turtle'. The ATR indicator can be used as a reference to set stop-loss or take-profit, and also can be used to confirm the daily price range (also applicable to other cycles). Calculation The true range value is calculated as follows: TR = MAX(H-L, H-PDC, PDC-L) Among them: H = Highest price of the current bar L = Lowest price of the current bar PDC = Close price of the previous bar The average true range in 'Way Of The Turtle' is calcula
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Spread Cost Info
Yupeng Xiao
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The trade cost caused by spreads is an important indicator when formulating trade profit-loss ratios. Spread costs info is particularly important for short-term traders, especially scalping traders. This tool can output the spread cost of all Forex currencies (including XAU and XAG) in the platform in different account types (USD account, EUR account, etc.). Calculation and code See articles: THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part1 THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part2 THE TRADE COST OF FOREX C
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Spread Costs and Swap Benefits MT4 Version
Yupeng Xiao
Utilities
Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 4 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency. This tool can display the
Risk Control Trade Panel
Yupeng Xiao
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Risk Control Trade Panel  is designed to assist in one-click trading. This tool can automatically calculate the trading lots based on the set risk money, the recommended StopLoss and the recommended TakeProfit. In the information menu, you can view indicators such as the weekly price range and the monthly price range. Followings are highlight features Lotsize is automatically calculated based on the risk money set by the user. The recommended stoploss and recommended takeprofit are automaticall
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits
Yupeng Xiao
Utilities
Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 5 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency. This tool can display the
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.06.04 21:05 
 

Good job.

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.12 16:25 
 

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testbacon
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testbacon 2018.04.26 08:24 
 

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