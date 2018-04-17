Turtle ATR Channel

5

This indicator was modified according to the 'Way Of The Turtle'. It generates a channel based on the opening price and ATR values of the current bar. Turtle ATR Channel can be used to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in a market.


Calculation

upper channel = Open + r1*ATR

lower channel = Open - r2*ATR

Among them:

  • Open is the opening price of the current bar.
  • ATR is the ATR value of the current bar.
  • r1, r2 are the ATR ratios.


Input Parameters

  • ATR Period - set the period of the ATR indicator, default value is 14.
  • ATR Up Ratio - set the value of r1, default value is 1.0.
  • ATR Low Ratio - set the value of r2, default value is 1.0.


How to trade

Basically Turtle ATR Channel can be used to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in a market. When a market’s price break through the upper channel, the market is considered overbought (selling area). Conversely, when a market’s price break through the lower channel, the market is considered oversold (buying area).

Note: When your opening position is lost out, stop trading at the same direction next time. For example, you opened a sell position when price broke through the upper channel and it was lost out. After that price broke through the upper channel again. At that moment you should not open a sell position and wait for the price to break through the lower channel.

It is applicable to all currencies and all timeframes.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Turtle ATR
Yupeng Xiao
Indicators
This indicator was modified according to the 'Way Of The Turtle'. The ATR indicator can be used as a reference to set stop-loss or take-profit, and also can be used to confirm the daily price range (also applicable to other cycles). Calculation The true range value is calculated as follows: TR = MAX(H-L, H-PDC, PDC-L) Among them: H = Highest price of the current bar L = Lowest price of the current bar PDC = Close price of the previous bar The average true range in 'Way Of The Turtle' is calcula
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Spread Cost Info MT4 Version
Yupeng Xiao
4 (1)
Utilities
The trade cost caused by spreads is an important indicator when formulating trade profit-loss ratios. Spread costs info is particularly important for short-term traders, especially scalping traders. This tool can output the spread cost of all Forex currencies (including XAU and XAG) in the platform in different account types (USD account, EUR account, etc.). Calculation and code See articles: THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part1 THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part2 THE TRADE COST OF FOREX C
FREE
Spread Cost Info
Yupeng Xiao
Utilities
The trade cost caused by spreads is an important indicator when formulating trade profit-loss ratios. Spread costs info is particularly important for short-term traders, especially scalping traders. This tool can output the spread cost of all Forex currencies (including XAU and XAG) in the platform in different account types (USD account, EUR account, etc.). Calculation and code See articles: THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part1 THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part2 THE TRADE COST OF FOREX C
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Spread Costs and Swap Benefits MT4 Version
Yupeng Xiao
Utilities
Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 4 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency. This tool can display the
Risk Control Trade Panel
Yupeng Xiao
Utilities
Risk Control Trade Panel  is designed to assist in one-click trading. This tool can automatically calculate the trading lots based on the set risk money, the recommended StopLoss and the recommended TakeProfit. In the information menu, you can view indicators such as the weekly price range and the monthly price range. Followings are highlight features Lotsize is automatically calculated based on the risk money set by the user. The recommended stoploss and recommended takeprofit are automaticall
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits
Yupeng Xiao
Utilities
Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 5 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency. This tool can display the
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sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.12.16 04:52 
 

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Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2018.05.28 20:19 
 

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Konstantin Grebenshikov
1775
Konstantin Grebenshikov 2018.04.30 10:44 
 

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