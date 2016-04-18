Extremum Scalper

4.17

Extremum Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor, that uses a dynamic MM, probabilistic analysis and also strategy of breakout/rebound from the levels of daily and local extremes, and the candlestick Highs. The price Highs and the tick volume serve as the analyzed parameters.

  • Works in different markets with all trade execution modes.
  • Does not use martingale or hidden methods of increasing the position volume.
  • The EA has 9 different extremum calculation algorithms.
  • Uses a drawdown protection, slippage control, spread filter.
  • Flexible settings allow you to create your own scalping strategy.

Live signal        https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/341952

Full description https://c.mql5.com/6/812/ExtremumScalper_Full_Description_EN.zip

Main Settings

  • Trade Direction - a selection of the trading direction Buy/Sell/Both.
  • Maximum Risk 10 serial losses - the maximum risk on a losing series of 10 orders in percent.
  • Fix LotSize - fixed lot, used if Maximum Risk 10 serial losses = 0.
  • Maximum Daily Loss and Maximum Daily AverageSlippage – maximum allowed daily losses and slippages. If not equal to zero - when reaching the specified values, the EA will take a trading pause and go into the standby mode until the next day.
  • Spread Filter – Maximum allowed spread for opening orders. Disabled if set to 0.
  • Add Spread - when enabled, the current value of the spread will be added to the stop loss, take profit and parameters of trailing
  • Strategy – the LocalChannel, DaysPlusChannel, GreedChannel strategies - differ in the number of simultaneously set levels. These modes are sensitive to spreads and the size of commissions on the account. The MaxPoint, MaxVolume, MaxSize, StaticSize and CandleMix modes are based on detection of the maximum values of the corresponding parameters of the current candle, the size of which is controlled by the Extremum Candle Size setting. These modes are more resistant to the size of spread, but the number of trades on them is considerably lower than in the previous modes.
  • Extremum Range – the number of candles (range) to search for extremums.
  • The Period of placing orders – the time period after which the EA checks the conditions for placing new pending orders.
  • The Maximum Period of existence orders- the lifespan period of the pending order.
  • Minimum Distance of placing orders – the minimum distance from the price to place an order. If set to zero, it will be calculated automatically.
  • HighCorrection,LowCorrection – distance from extremums to place the order. It can take both a positive and negative value.
  • Use Rebound orders – use the extremum level rebound strategy.
  • Rebound place Mode – rebound order placement mode. Candle - the order will be placed on the High/Lowof the previous candle. Stop - the order will be placed on stop-loss level of the main order.
  • Trade LOG LEVEL - logging mode, responsible for the amount of information output by the EA, which can be seen in the "Journal" and "Experts" tabs.
  • Acceleration of the optimization and testing - allows to speed up optimization and testing. When enabled, the 'Maximum Daily Loss' and 'Maximum Daily AverageSlippage' parameters will not be considered during optimization and testing.


Addition

  • Priority timeframe - M30.
  • I recommend using pairs with an average spread of fewer than 10 points.


Reviews 14
Vic Vine
246
Vic Vine 2023.03.23 19:00 
 

Back Tests are excellent.

chpol8 POL
2805
chpol8 POL 2022.05.03 17:11 
 

This EA supports all instruments I have tested and is one of the best scalpers. A lot of choices of indicators, even news, and drawdown choices. Five stars.

Valter Oliveira
1736
Valter Oliveira 2018.01.29 18:50 
 

I am having a good experience with this product. It is able to provide a good success rate. The seller (Mr. Tetyana Shcherba) provides good technical support and quickly answers any questions about the product. The product offers several configuration customization possibilities, which enables the application in different types of markets (for example, currency pairs/FOREX and futures). August 2020: The EA continues to work with a good performance, using the setup provided by the developer.

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Filter:
Mork37
34
Mork37 2024.12.09 18:55 
 

how do i get a licence?

Vic Vine
246
Vic Vine 2023.03.23 19:00 
 

Back Tests are excellent.

chpol8 POL
2805
chpol8 POL 2022.05.03 17:11 
 

This EA supports all instruments I have tested and is one of the best scalpers. A lot of choices of indicators, even news, and drawdown choices. Five stars.

Money789
14
Money789 2022.02.05 10:39 
 

ฉันชอบ EA ตัวนี้มาก แต่พอรันไปสักพัก Spread error มันขึ้นสีแดง ทำให้ไม่สามารถออกออเดอร์ได้ ฉันควรจะแก้ไขตรงไหน

Kutluhan Yesilkaya
769
Kutluhan Yesilkaya 2021.08.02 21:58 
 

How should I set the values?

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.07.19 13:40 
 

Good job.

Valter Oliveira
1736
Valter Oliveira 2018.01.29 18:50 
 

I am having a good experience with this product. It is able to provide a good success rate. The seller (Mr. Tetyana Shcherba) provides good technical support and quickly answers any questions about the product. The product offers several configuration customization possibilities, which enables the application in different types of markets (for example, currency pairs/FOREX and futures). August 2020: The EA continues to work with a good performance, using the setup provided by the developer.

Reks13
413
Reks13 2017.09.17 17:15 
 

Протестировал демо версию со стандартными настройками на фьючерсах золота, сразу показал стабильный плюс. Взял в аренду и погонял на фьючах евро, золота , газе и нефти - 70% сделок в плюс. После появления версии 1.47 купил эксперта. Пока все нравится, торгует правильно и главное быстро, тех поддержка на высоте. Короче рекомменд.

P.S Начинаю тестить на фортсе: РТС, сишка, нефть, результаты позже.

Weicong Xie
174
Weicong Xie 2017.06.18 12:32 
 

一直在亏损，回测骗人的

Denis Oleynik
504
Denis Oleynik 2016.10.25 18:29 
 

Как и положено скальперу, с небольшой просадкой дает доходность и бывают всплески. Все грамотно сделано! Использую на парах EURUSD, USDJPY,AUDUSD они наиболее подходят для этого типа стратегии,хотя автор рекомендует только EURUSD.

Stefan Hellström
56
Stefan Hellström 2016.10.01 13:31 
 

I like the trading style of this EA .

I think the safety is the most important element for the forex trading success.

taketnt
64
taketnt 2016.09.16 08:40 
 

Seit einem Tag eine Position in Wartestellung. Noch kein einziger Trade seit Kauf. Wo kommen nur die 5 Sterne her?

Jkunc
51
Jkunc 2016.07.03 13:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Coding Soul
74
Coding Soul 2016.05.31 23:51 
 

I do not understand why anybody yet not put you five stars. Great thanks.

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