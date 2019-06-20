CodeBase Fury

EZ.Fury Kite is judged based on the trend indicator MA. The general setting period is 15M, the trading time is about 1-2 hours, and 1 hour is the best.
Multi-currency transactions that support ECN accounts.
Use the default settings for compound interest mode, this EA will increase revenue by 20%-40% per month.
Set the parameters manually and make a fixed profit model. This EA generates revenues of 10%-20% per month.

This EA gives time-limited attributes. In order to reduce the possibility of loss, we believe that the easiest way is to build a band trading system for a specific time. In the absence of volatility in the market, scapler is used to make it easy to profit, and past transaction history proves that this method is profitable in many currencies.

Most EA programming development teams have entered a misunderstanding. The more complicated the strategy is, the more likely it is that the EA capability is greater. This is actually wrong. This EA proves that even if you only focus on the 1-2 hour band every day, it is enough to amplify the profit.

we suggest that open at GMT+0 17:00-18:00pm /6:00-7:00am

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mario jorge
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mario jorge 2019.09.11 02:36 
 

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