ADX Wilder with ALERTS

ADX Wilder

(Average Directional Movement Index by Welles Wilder) enhanced with fully customizable pop-up and push notifications.

Get instant alerts directly on your platform and mobile device when:

+DI crosses above –DI → Potential bullish trend start

–DI crosses above +DI → Potential bearish trend start

ADX crosses above your chosen strong-trend level (default 25) → Confirmation of strong trending market

Features:

100% identical to the original MetaQuotes ADX Wilder calculation

Clean, visible input parameters

One alert per bar (no spam)

Pop-up alerts and push notifications (mobile)

Horizontal strong-trend level line

Works on all timeframes and symbols

Perfect for trend-following strategies, breakouts, and filtering ranging markets.