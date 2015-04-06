CasinoMachine





This is a gamble Expert Advisor!!



It will open randomly trades on markets which are in your watchlist (left).

You select how much you will risk. It uses the compound interest effect.

Example:

Starting with $10

1. Trade + $10 -> $20

2. Trade + $20 -> $40

3. Trade + $40 -> $80

4. Trade + $80 -> $160

5. Trade + $160 -> $320

6. Trade + $320 -> $640

.. and so on!

If you reach the 17th trade sucessfully, you have over 1 Million Dollar!! (Starting with $10)





It risks max. 90% of your money stake, to consider slippage.



The frequence of trades is with "smaller Stoploss" round about 40 per month.

Without "smaller Stoploss" round about 12 per month.

These were my testing results.





Example:

Money stake: $100

max. Risk: $90 (Commission and Swap are included!)

TakeProfit for first Trade: $100

You won't see the TakeProfitline. Expert Advisor closes trade if the Profitamount is reached!



