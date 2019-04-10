Binary options hunter

This indicator was created on the basis of the original extreme search indicators,

and as the filters are used is a modified RSI.

Signals are not repaint, so I recommend to analyze

history and choose your trading strategy.

Recommended TF - 5 and 15 minutes, expiration to the end of the candle.

Shows good results when Martin on the next candle or signal.

I do not recommend trading in the news and at the beginning of trading sessions, and avoid pairs with JPY,

on them results worse.

The arrow appears on the working candle. To enter with a minimum of recoil.

In the settings you can enable/disable alerts and configure the display on the history.