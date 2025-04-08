MarketGauge

This is a cluster expert adviser. It allows for trading an arbitrary set of instruments, which may include Forex currencies, indices, goods, stocks, etc. It's based on algorithm used by SuperIndices indicator (the indicator itself is not required, but can be useful for visual analysis).

The trading strategy is to buy assets in upper part of the indicator and sell assets in lower part. You can choose the signal strength for entering and exiting the market. If the signal becomes stronger by predefined step, it's possible to increase existing position. You are free to select your favorite instruments in the cluster, and trade any combination of them.

It's highly recommended to include into the cluster not only work symbols you're going to trade, but also related indicatives (stock market indices, goods, etc.) and "eternal values", such as gold and oil. This forms more complete picture of the market and makes signals more reliable.

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