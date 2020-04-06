John Frederick mt4

John Frederick is a high frequency trading. The expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be converted into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the Commission field. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. The more delay your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and virtual stop so that the server can process them at the desired price and the lower the trading frequency.

The Expert Advisor can be launched on any time period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread, and use VPS. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. During testing, the spread can be adjusted. It is necessary to test the bot at all ticks.

Conditions before using this bot (carefully consider the choice and then the bot will work as intended):
  • minimum possible spread,
  • no commission or the minimum possible commission,
  • minimum stop levels for stops,
  • minimum freeze levels for pending orders,
  • also the minimum ping (maximum internet speed).
Options:
  • TypeFilling - Type of execution of the order for execution (remainder). Match for your broker.
  • Magic - Stamp of an expert.
  • Requotes - The maximum acceptable deviation from the requested price.
  • Tim Pause - Pause if you need to re-transmit the order to the server.
  • Try Order - The number of retries to send the oder to the server if necessary.
  • Volume - Lot, works if the "Money Managemen On" field is disabled.
  • Money Management On - Sets the lot automatically depending on the deposit.
  • Lot Decimal - Lot rounding.
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss.
  • Take Profit - Take Profit.
  • Virtual Take Profit - Virtual Take Profit.
  • Min Stops Level - The minimum Stop Level if you want to set your level different from the one set by the server.
  • Max Spread - Spread limit.
  • Commission - Commission in terms of spread.
  • Limit Tiks - Limit on the number of ticks in a row in one direction.
  • Value Tiks - Limit on tick amplitude.
  • Chanel AVG - Channel Setup.



