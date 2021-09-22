HkRecoil MT4

HkRecoil MT4

HkRecoil is a fully automatic expert Advisor for trading on the Forex market. 

  • The Expert Advisor uses its own price action algorithms 
  • The Expert Advisor does not need a news filter
  • Unique transaction tracking algorithm
  • Trend friendly
  • play with technical analysis rules 

I strongly recommend using HkRecoil on Golde XAUUSD with a low-ping VPS. The recommended leverage is from 1: 500 and above. The Expert Advisor does not need a news filter. 

Recommended minimum deposit: 100$

Best frame : 15 min chart

Expert input:

for all account activate this :

Must activate this :

STOPS make it 10

STEPES make it 10

STARTS  make it 10

grid_levels  make it 3

for 100$ accounts change :

lotsize to 0.04

geide_lotsize to 0.02

for 1000$ accounts change :

lotsize to 0.5

geide_lotsize to 0.4

for mt5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71609


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Islam Maameri
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Entry Point EA  10 copies   out of 10   left at $799 Next price --> $1467 Entry Point EA   is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no te
Entry Point EA
Islam Maameri
Experts
Entry Point EA  10 copies   out of 10   left at $799 Next price --> $1467 Entry Point EA is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testi
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