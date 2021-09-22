HkRecoil MT4
- Experts
-
- Version: 6.1
- Activations: 20
HkRecoil is a fully automatic expert Advisor for trading on the Forex market.
- The Expert Advisor uses its own price action algorithms
- The Expert Advisor does not need a news filter
- Unique transaction tracking algorithm
- Trend friendly
- play with technical analysis rules
I strongly recommend using HkRecoil on Golde XAUUSD with a low-ping VPS. The recommended leverage is from 1: 500 and above. The Expert Advisor does not need a news filter.
Recommended minimum deposit: 100$
Best frame : 15 min chart
Expert input:
for all account activate this :
Must activate this :
STOPS make it 10
STEPES make it 10
STARTS make it 10
grid_levels make it 3
for 100$ accounts change :
lotsize to 0.04
geide_lotsize to 0.02
for 1000$ accounts change :
lotsize to 0.5
geide_lotsize to 0.4
for mt5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71609