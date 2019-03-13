AQ Pattern Explorer Pro

Pattern Explorer is a reliable tool for applying all the power of the most popular Japanese Candlestick Patterns. It uses Machine Learning algorithms to confirm all the patterns.

What is the most impressive thing about it? Select Take Profit and Stop Loss and click on “Backtest your strategy” button to backtest your strategy in real time and to see according to your selection:

Total signals

Testable signals (signals that are reliable to be tested)

Profitable signals (%)

Loss signals (%)

Total pips that your strategy would return (pip has a value applicable on each instrument)

Pattern Explorer Pro Version has a unique Machine Learning filter that automatically detects when a candlestick pattern is valid or not based on a unique probability model.

Pro version also contains the very useful functionality of Alerts that notify you in every signal that occurs





Parameters

ArrowDistanceUp – distance in pips from a bar of an UP arrow signal

– distance in pips from a bar of an UP arrow signal ArrowDistanceDown – distance in pips from a bar of a DOWN arrow signal

– distance in pips from a bar of a DOWN arrow signal BullishColor – UP signal arrows

– UP signal arrows BearishColor – DOWN signal arrows

– DOWN signal arrows FontSize – font size of the text

– font size of the text TextColor – color of the text

– color of the text StopLossPoints – Stop Loss in points for backtesting

– Stop Loss in points for backtesting TakeProfitPoints – Take Profit in points for backtesting

– Take Profit in points for backtesting ShowDoji – true/false (Doji pattern)

– true/false (Doji pattern) ShowGravestoneDoji – true/false (Gravestone Doji pattern)

– true/false (Gravestone Doji pattern) ShowDragonflyDoji – true/false (Dragonfly Doji pattern)

– true/false (Dragonfly Doji pattern) ShowHammer – true/false (Hammer pattern)

– true/false (Hammer pattern) ShowHangingMan – true/false (Hanging Man pattern)

– true/false (Hanging Man pattern) ShowInvertedHammer – true/false (Inverted Hammer pattern)

– true/false (Inverted Hammer pattern) ShowBullishEngulfing – true/false (Bullish Engulfing pattern)

– true/false (Bullish Engulfing pattern) ShowBearishEngulfing – true/false (Bearish Engulfing pattern)

– true/false (Bearish Engulfing pattern) ShowDarkCloudCover – true/false (Dark Cloud Cover pattern)

– true/false (Dark Cloud Cover pattern) ShowPiercing – true/false (Piercing pattern)

– true/false (Piercing pattern) ShowMorningStar – true/false (Morning Star pattern)

– true/false (Morning Star pattern) ShowEveningStar – true/false (Evening Star pattern)

– true/false (Evening Star pattern) ShowThreeInsideUp – true/false (Three Inside Up pattern)

– true/false (Three Inside Up pattern) ShowThreeOutsideUp – true/false (Three Outside Up pattern)

– true/false (Three Outside Up pattern) ShowThreeInsideDown – true/false (Three Inside Down pattern)

– true/false (Three Inside Down pattern) ShowThreeOutsideDown – true/false (Three Outside Down pattern)

– true/false (Three Outside Down pattern) ShowThreeWhiteSoldiers – true/false (Three White Soldiers pattern)

– true/false (Three White Soldiers pattern) ShowLadderBottom – true/false (Three Ladder Bottom pattern)

– true/false (Three Ladder Bottom pattern) ShowThreeStarsInTheSouth – true/false (Three Stars In The South pattern)

– true/false (Three Stars In The South pattern) ShowBullishTristar – true/false (Bullish Tristar pattern)

– true/false (Bullish Tristar pattern) ShowBearishTristar – true/false (Bearish Tristar pattern)

– true/false (Bearish Tristar pattern) ShowBullishBelthold – true/false (Bullish Belthold pattern)

– true/false (Bullish Belthold pattern) ShowBearishBelthold – true/false (Bearish Belthold pattern)

– true/false (Bearish Belthold pattern) ShowWhiteMarubozu – true/false (White Marubozu pattern)

– true/false (White Marubozu pattern) ShowBlackMarubozu – true/false (Black Marubozu pattern)

– true/false (Black Marubozu pattern) ShowBlackClosingMarubozu – true/false (Black Closing Marubozu pattern)

– true/false (Black Closing Marubozu pattern) ShowWhiteClosingMarubozu – true/false (White Closing Marubozu pattern)

– true/false (White Closing Marubozu pattern) ShowBlackOpeningMarubozu – true/false (Black Opening Marubozu pattern)

– true/false (Black Opening Marubozu pattern) ShowWhiteOpeningMarubozu – true/false (White Opening Marubozu pattern)

– true/false (White Opening Marubozu pattern) ShowTweezersBottom – true/false (Tweezers Bottom pattern)

– true/false (Tweezers Bottom pattern) ShowTweezersTop – true/false (Tweezers Top pattern)

– true/false (Tweezers Top pattern) ShowBullishHarami – true/false (Bullish Harami pattern)

– true/false (Bullish Harami pattern) ShowBearishHarami – true/false (Bearish Harami pattern)

– true/false (Bearish Harami pattern) ShowBullishHaramiCross – true/false (Bullish Harami Cross pattern)

– true/false (Bullish Harami Cross pattern) ShowBearishHaramiCross – true/false (Bearish Harami Cross pattern)

– true/false (Bearish Harami Cross pattern) ShowFallingThreeMethods – true/false (Falling Three Methods pattern)

– true/false (Falling Three Methods pattern) ShowBullishThreeLineStrike – true/false (Bullish Three Line Strike pattern)

– true/false (Bullish Three Line Strike pattern) ShowBearishThreeLineStrike – true/false (Bearish Three Line Strike pattern)

You can easily see arrows on the applicable candlestick patterns with a short description text, so you can understand each pattern. Also, you can see the backtesting results, which in our example are:

Total signals that appeared based on our selection: 210

Total testable signals: 210

Profitable signals: 51.90%

Loss signals: 48.10%

Total pips that the user would make on the usage of the specific selection: 48 000 in profit. Since the applied instrument is the Indice GER30 (DAX) and just because 1 pip = 0.01 points on GER30, it means that the selected strategy would produce 480 points in profit!



