AQ CurrencyExplorer Pro

Currency Explorer is the absolute tool for traders that want to know with quantified certainty the currency strength & weakness of each currency and to trade these by using applicable strategies.

Our machine learning models run and provide the strength/weakness of each currency based on multiple factors besides price action.

It provides the trader with a QUANTIFIED result for the strength of the 8 most popular and major currencies (EUR, USD, JPY, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD and CHF) with a scale from 0-100, on 5 out of many timeframes which a user selects!

Users are able to customize Currency Explorer by selecting suitable timeframes and mode (FAST, MEDIUM, SLOW).


Currency Explorer Pro Version now gives you the unique chance to get high probability Machine Learning signals based on the strength of each currency.
Green text right-top on the main chart, indicates a BUY signal and red text indicates a SELL signals. Signals are updated automatically.


Parameters

  • Profile – FAST, MEDIUM and SLOW selection effects the algorithm that calculates the strength of each currency
  • TimeFrame1 – timeframe selection
  • TimeFrame2 – timeframe selection
  • TimeFrame3 – timeframe selection
  • TimeFrame4 – timeframe selection
  • TimeFrame5 – timeframe selection
  • StrongColor – color for strong currencies
  • NeutralColor – color for neutral currencies
  • WeakColor – color for weak currencies
  • fontColor – color for text


The table on the separate chart window shows the selected 5 timeframes and how strong or weak each currency is. For example, on our sample chart, EUR has a 60.16/100 on H1, 83.03/100 on M30, 83.04/100 on M15, 13.38/100 on M5 and 71.18/100 on M1. So it is obvious that:

  • On H1 chart EUR is STRONG
  • On M30 chart EUR is VERY STRONG
  • On M15 chart EUR is VERY STRONG
  • On M5 chart EUR is VERY WEAK
  • On M1 chart EUR is STRONG

Suggested Strategy 1

  • Select a specific timeframe
  • Find the strongest currency (the one with 100.0/100) and the weakest currency (the one with 0.00/100).
  • Open position in the direction of those two currencies based on which one is strong and which one is weak.

For example, on our sample H1 chart, the strongest currency is CHF and the weakest currency is USD. Suggested position is SHORT on USDCHF.

Suggested Strategy 2

  • Select a specific timeframe
  • Watch currency strength of each currency and monitor a couple where the first changes from below zero to over zero while the second changes from over zero to below zero. It means that the first one is getting stronger while the second one is getting weaker.
  • Open position in the direction of those two currencies based on which one is getting stronger and which one is getting weaker.

For example, on our sample H1 chart, the strongest currency is CHF and the weakest currency is USD. Suggested position is SHORT on USDCHF.


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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Indicators
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Robby Suhendrawan
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Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
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