Mantis
- Experts
-
HIT HYPERTECH INNOVATIONS LTDWe are a team of experts in Artificial Intelligence, Computational Finance & Finance with more than 25 years trading experience each, having worked in Hedge funds, big corporations, research institutes & academia. We operate from London, New York, Athens, Cyprus & are incorporated in Cyprus.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Mantis EA is a breakout system that uses Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence algorithms in order to define daily support and resistance for EURUSD.
It also provides a risk management methodology by setting lot size according to the capital risk percent.
EA's params are:
It also provides a risk management methodology by setting lot size according to the capital risk percent.
EA's params are:
- MagicNumber - must be unique for each EA instance
- UseFixedLots - true/false for selecting lot size method
- FixedSize - if UseFixedLots = true then the lot size will be the value of FixedSize param
- RiskPercent - if UseFixedLots = false then the lot size will be calculated according to RiskPercent (0-100) and the account balance
- StopLoss - Stop loss in pipettes (5th digit)
- TakeProfit - Take profit in pipettes (5th digit)
Back-testing results for the last 4 years (1% capital risk per position):
Performance 72.53%
Annualized return: 14.61%
Maximum Drawdown: 18.47%