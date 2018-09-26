Mantis

Mantis EA is a breakout system that uses Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence algorithms in order to define daily support and resistance for EURUSD.
It also provides a risk management methodology by setting lot size according to the capital risk percent.
EA's params are:
  • MagicNumber - must be unique for each EA instance
  • UseFixedLots - true/false for selecting lot size method
  • FixedSize - if UseFixedLots = true then the lot size will be the value of FixedSize param
  • RiskPercent - if UseFixedLots = false then the lot size will be calculated according to RiskPercent (0-100) and the account balance
  • StopLoss - Stop loss in pipettes (5th digit)
  • TakeProfit - Take profit in pipettes (5th digit)
Back-testing results for the last 4 years (1% capital risk per position):
Performance 72.53%
Annualized return: 14.61%
Maximum Drawdown: 18.47%
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DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
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