Mantis EA is a breakout system that uses Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence algorithms in order to define daily support and resistance for EURUSD.

It also provides a risk management methodology by setting lot size according to the capital risk percent.

EA's params are:

MagicNumber - must be unique for each EA instance

UseFixedLots - true/false for selecting lot size method

FixedSize - if UseFixedLots = true then the lot size will be the value of FixedSize param

RiskPercent - if UseFixedLots = false then the lot size will be calculated according to RiskPercent (0-100) and the account balance

StopLoss - Stop loss in pipettes (5th digit)

TakeProfit - Take profit in pipettes (5th digit)

Back-testing results for the last 4 years (1% capital risk per position):

Performance 72.53%

Annualized return: 14.61%

Maximum Drawdown: 18.47%