AQ TExplorer

T-Explorer is a Real Time Optimized MetaTrader 4 tool that provides tradable information based on the 10 of the most popular and reliable technical indicators in many timeframes. Our machine learning models calculate the optimum rules and configuration for each indicator in order to provide high probability signals of success.

Users are able to customize T-Explorer by selecting suitable timeframes and mode (FAST, MEDIUM, SLOW) for the indicators to be used.

T-Explorer aggregates and combines optimally the results of all indicators and provides a reliable evaluation for the trend per timeframe.

The most impressive is that our algorithms scan all the indicators on all selected timeframes to provide QUANTIFIED PERFORMANCE of each indicator and to show the BEST PERFORMANCE with its probability to succeed, on the applicable timeframe for the last periods. So for example, a user knows that lately, indicator X has an excellent performance with a certain probability, on a specific timeframe.

T-Explorer provides parameters for full color customization on the selected chart.

All indicators are fully parameterized by the user.

All indicators exist in user’s MetaTrader 4 platform, no special installation is needed.

Selected indicators are:

RSI

MACD

CCI

Bollinger Bands (BB)

Moving Average (MA)

ADX

Stochastic (Stoch)

Ichimoku

DeMarker (DeM)

RVI





Parameters

UpColor – color for uptrend

– color for uptrend DownColor – color for downtrend

– color for downtrend NeutralColor – color for neutral trend

– color for neutral trend fontColor – size of text font

– size of text font Profile – FAST, MEDIUM and SLOW selection effects on the indicators’ parameters

– FAST, MEDIUM and SLOW selection effects on the indicators’ parameters TimeFrame1 – timeframe selection

– timeframe selection TimeFrame2 – timeframe selection

– timeframe selection TimeFrame3 – timeframe selection

– timeframe selection TimeFrame4 – timeframe selection

– timeframe selection TimeFrame5 – timeframe selection





Suggested Strategy



Use slow and fast timeframes

Get the main trend from the slow timeframes

Wait until fast timeframes signals give an opposite to the main trend signal

When fast signals come to an agreement again with the main trend, open positions in the direction of the main trend



